Hawks in the NFL | Week 4

Former Hawkeye T.J. Hockenson broke the Detroit Lions’ single-game record for receiving yards by a tight end Sunday, racking up 179 yards and two touchdowns.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) makes a catch against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the second half at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

Former Hawkeye standouts stuffed the stat sheet in Week 4 of the NFL season.

Christian Kirksey racked up six tackles in the Houston Texans’ 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The defeat dropped Houston to 0-3-1 on the year.

Falcons tight end Parker Hesse hauled in a 22-yard catch in Atlanta’s 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns. Hesse played 48 of the 55 snaps for Falcons head coach Arthur Smith’s offense. Hesse was on the field for 18 more snaps than the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Kyle Pitts.

Rookie safety Dane Belton made four tackles for the New York Giants in their 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Noah Fant caught a two-yard touchdown pass in the Seattle Seahawks’ 48-45 victory over the Detroit Lions. The touchdown was Fant’s first of the 2022 season.

Titans safety Amani Hooker missed Sunday’s contest against the Colts with a concussion. Tennessee still pulled off a 24-17 win to send AFC South rival Indianapolis to 1-3 on the season.

Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was elevated from the practice squad to the Carolina Panthers’ active roster this week. The 2022 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year played 13 snaps and did not record any stats during the Panthers’ 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle caught two passes for 24 yards in the San Francisco 49ers’ 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Hockenson breaks Lions receiving record

T.J. Hockenson had a breakout game for Detroit on Sunday. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft hauled in eight passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

The 2018 John Mackey Award-winner’s yardage total broke the Lions’ single-game franchise record for a tight end. Jim Gibbons’ 161-yard record stood for almost 60 years (1964-2022).

Before Sunday’s contest, Hockenson had mustered just 10 catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on the year.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder’s stellar showing came right when the Lions needed it. With running back D’Andre Smith and wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark out with injuries, quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense cooked up 378 passing yards and four touchdowns, thanks to Hockenson’s efforts.

Josey Jewell records double-digit tackles

“The Outlaw” has returned to full form in the heart of the Denver Broncos’ defense. Jewell, a linebacker from Decorah, Iowa, racked up 14 tackles in Denver’s 32-23 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada.

Jewell amassed nine tackles in his first outing of the year last week. He leads the team with 23 tackles, despite missing the Broncos’ first two games of the season.

Jewell missed 15 games in 2021 with a torn pectoral muscle.