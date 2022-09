Purdue defeated Iowa, 3-1, during a volleyball game at Xtreme Arena in Coralville on Sunday.

The Boilermakers won the first set 29:27, Iowa came back in the second set winning 25:19.

In the second half the Boilermakers won both sets 25:16 and 25:18. Purdue lead the game in Kills 61 to 51 and in digs 57 to 47. Iowa did have the most aces 6 to 4.

Iowa plays Indiana at Bloomington, Indiana on Wednesday, Sept. 28.