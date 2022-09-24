Watch: Iowa football’s Cooper DeJean scores 45-yard pick six, gives Hawkeyes early lead over Rutgers

The sophomore defensive back ran 45 yards to cross the goal line and put Iowa in front.

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean celebrates after Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell got a safety during a football game between Iowa and South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Jackrabbits, 7-3.

Iowa football’s first points of Saturday’s Big Ten-opener against Rutgers didn’t come from its offense.

Instead, sophomore defensive back Cooper DeJean found the end zone after picking off an Evan Simon pass with 5:26 left in the first quarter. Iowa leads, 7-3.

For his first college score, DeJean leaped into the air, snagged the INT, and zig-zagged his way through the Rutgers offense to cross the goal line.

Iowa’s defense has two safeties and a touchdown in just over three games this season.