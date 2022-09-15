Austin Hanson

Nevada +23

I like Nevada to win this game outright. So, I’m pretty confident in saying the Wolf Pack will cover this week’s 23-point spread. Pete and I haven’t agreed much on Iowa spreads this year, and he is right about his bet for this week being disgusting. Bold move, Pete. If you beat me this week, you earned it. I don’t even see Iowa scoring 23 points in this game.

Under 39.5

This is a make-or-break week for Iowa’s offense. If the Hawkeyes can’t score against a Nevada defense that ranks 95th in the nation, it might actually be time to hit the panic button. The Wolf Pack are giving up 404 yards and three touchdowns a game. Still, I think the under is the safe bet here.

Lock of the Week: BYU +3.5

BYU is ranked higher than Oregon in the AP Poll, yet they’re still underdogs in this game. That doesn’t make sense to me. I don’t just like the Cougars to cover. I think they’ll win outright.

I would call this Power Five bias, but isn’t BYU about to be a Power Five team?