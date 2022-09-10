Watch: Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness tie school record with second punt block

Van Ness, a sophomore, blocked his second punt of the 2022 Cy-Hawk game Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium.

For the second time today, Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness has blocked a punt. He batted one kick down during the first quarter and another in the third.

After the first-quarter block, the Hawkeyes got the ball back at the 16-yard line and proceeded to score a touchdown via a nine-yard Leshon Williams run.

Iowa gave the ball right back to Iowa State following Van Ness’ third-quarter deflection, as fullback Monte Pottebaum fumbled at the Iowa State 1-yard line.