Watch: Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness tie school record with second punt block
Van Ness, a sophomore, blocked his second punt of the 2022 Cy-Hawk game Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium.
September 10, 2022
For the second time today, Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness has blocked a punt. He batted one kick down during the first quarter and another in the third.
After the first-quarter block, the Hawkeyes got the ball back at the 16-yard line and proceeded to score a touchdown via a nine-yard Leshon Williams run.
Iowa gave the ball right back to Iowa State following Van Ness’ third-quarter deflection, as fullback Monte Pottebaum fumbled at the Iowa State 1-yard line.
Last week, @HawkeyeFootball tallied two safeties.
This week, it has two blocked punts. pic.twitter.com/iuHYce0p0p
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 10, 2022