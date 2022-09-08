One-on-one with Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins

Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins interacts with the media during Hawkeye Football Media Day at the Iowa Football practice facility in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

The Daily Iowan: So, every week at the DI we like to do a fun segment with a player where we ask some non-football questions, some fun things. So, I’ve been asking everybody what they think their NCAA Football video game rating would be if one came out this year. Where do you think you’d be at?

Jay Higgins: What’s a 99? Like who is a 99? Is Jack Campbell a 99?

DI: I don’t know. I mean, I guess Campbell would be a 99.

Higgins: I’ll go 85, that’s good for me.

DI: So, I wanted to ask you about your dad’s Twitter in particular.

Higgins: Yeah, he’s something else.

DI: He seems to be kinda the man out there on Hawkeye Twitter. What do you think of that when your dad’s tweeting?

Higgins: I feel like every son is a little embarrassed by their dad. You know, he loves me. And he loves the Hawkeyes. If you follow him on Twitter, he’s not scared to meet people. He’s not scared to talk — never scared to voice his opinion. So, Twitter is a perfect platform for a dude like him.

DI: I’ve asked everybody this one and I’ve gotten a lot of different answers. But let’s say, hypothetically, you have a big date tonight. Where do you go? Where do you take that person to impress them?

Higgins: Like, we’re in Iowa City for this?

DI: Yeah, let’s say that.

Higgins: Formosa is nice. Formosa is nice, you can go bowling. Where else have I gone? Tavern Blue, I think it is. I think they’ve got some mini golf in there. I haven’t checked it out yet, but they’ve got some mini golf. I don’t know. I’m a big movie guy though. Anything with a movie, I’m good. That and LongHorn Steakhouse. The 12-ounce chicken parmesan? The 12-ounce chicken parmesan is for me.

DI: Is a movie a good first date idea? It seems like there’s not a lot of talking going on. How do you feel about that?

Higgins: I feel it’s easy. You don’t have to look at her and you just watch the movie. And then the conversation is gonna be out the movie, so I think you’re all good with that one.

DI: So, I’ve been asking everybody what their favorite football moment is. It could be a favorite Hawkeye football moment or high school football or whatever. Is there something you look back on and you’re like ‘That’s my all-time favorite thing I’ve done as a football player.

Higgins: I would definitely say just the Nebraska locker room experience after the win. Seeing Keith Duncan on people’s shoulders, then we put Caleb Shudak on people’s shoulders. So, remaking that memory was pretty fun.

DI: So, I wanted to ask you where you think you factor in at linebacker this year and on special teams. Where do you think things are shaping up for you?

Higgins: So, my biggest role right now is definitely going to be making sure that, when my number is called, I’m ready. If anything happens, if someone goes down, make sure I’m the first guy in. Special teams-wise, just being a leader in the special teams phases. Making things happen, trying to make some impact plays, just affect the game and really put my touch on the game.

DI: So, my last question is this: Everybody has a hype song, but is there a song you listen to when you’re feeling sad? Is there a main song you like to put on when you cry in the shower?

Higgins: I can listen to Rod Wave when I’m sad or happy. So, I can listen to him before the game and if I’m sad. He also just dropped a new album, so I’d go check that out.