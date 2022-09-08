Austin Hanson

Iowa State + 3.5

Iowa -3.5 seems to be the obvious pick this week. After all, the Hawkeyes have won six consecutive Cy-Hawk games. But upon further examination, I’ve decided I like Iowa State to at least cover the 3.5-point spread. Five of the last 10 Cy-Hawk games have been decided by three points or less. Relying on a half point is dangerous, no doubt. But I’m going for it.

Under 41.5

Like the old adage goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Well, I’m going to pick the under this week because the Hawkeyes’ offense is broken, and I don’t know that Brian Ferentz can fix it. Couple that with the Iowa’s stellar defense, and you’ve got yourself a sure-fire under bet.

Lock of the Week: USC -9 vs. Stanford

I’m surprised this spread is only nine points. With Lincoln Riley’s high-powered offense, I think USC will have no problem outscoring a Stanford team that’s been average at best over the last few years by nine points. Last week, Pete and I’s Locks of the Week both struck out, so here’s hoping for better luck in Week 2.

Year to Date earnings/Record: $282 (2-1)