Iowa defensive end Joe Evans ready to take on hometown team Iowa State

The senior grew up in Ames as a Hawkeye fan, and he’s excited about the opportunity to face the Cyclones at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

Iowa left end Joe Evans sacks Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty during a football game between No. 19 Iowa and Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 17-12. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa defensive end Joe Evans will face his hometown team when he suits up against Iowa State on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

Although Evans grew up in Ames, he never supported the Cyclones.

Evans moved to Ames when he was in fifth grade after spending the first part of his childhood in Johnston, a Des Moines suburb. Evans sported the Tigerhawk at his Ames school, with criticism from his classmates’ parents.

“I was like, ‘but I love these guys,’” Evans said of Iowa. “’This is my team.”’

Evans was in his redshirt year with the Hawkeyes the last time the Cyclones visited Iowa City in 2018. Now, he’s expected to make his second career start Saturday.

“I’m really excited about that opportunity,” Evans said. “Me, being from Ames, finally being able to have them come to Kinnick Stadium, not having to go to Ames, it’ll be fun. I’m talking to my buddies about what it’s like in Kinnick Stadium and how loud are fans can get.”

Evans’ father, Spence Evans, was a Hawkeye quarterback in 1989. Evans said his family moved to Ames was because Spence Evans accepted the Ames High School principal post. Per the *Ames Tribune,* Evans’ family moved to Iowa City to be closer to him and his siblings in 2019. Spence Evans now serves as the principal at Tipton High School.

The fifth-year senior, like other Hawkeye defenders, performed tremendously in Iowa’s 7-3 win over South Dakota State in Week 1. As a starter, Evans recorded two of the Hawkeyes’ four sacks — including one for a safety in the fourth quarter. Even as a backup last season, Evans demonstrated the havoc he can create for opposing offenses.

His 14 career sacks are the most among current Iowa players. The seven sacks he notched in 2021 tied for the program lead with defensive end Lukas Van Ness. Evans was announced as a recipient of Iowa football’s Coaches Appreciation Award in March.

“He’s great at rushing the quarterback,” senior linebacker Jack Campbell said. “And when he makes a sack, I’m just so excited for him because he works his tail off and he deserves everything he gets.”

Evans was a high school quarterback and linebacker. He walked on to the Hawkeyes in 2018 and transitioned to the defensive line

When he appeared in his first eight collegiate contests in 2019, he counted four sacks and five solo tackles. Evans recorded 1.5 sacks each against Northwestern and Minnesota during his redshirt freshman campaign.

Campbell mentioned walk-ons are treated equally in the Hawkeye program. When Campbell joined the Hawkeyes in 2019, he said Evans welcomed him with open arms.

“He’s a really great friend,” Campbell said. “I’ll start right there, but he’s a first day of class walk-on.”

In the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Evans found playing time in all eight matchups. Though his sack total decreased to one, head coach Kirk Ferentz put Evans on scholarship in December 2020.

Ferentz said Evans’ progression with the Hawkeyes has been a bit of a surprise, considering his high school football background.

“The biggest thing about Joe, first thing I think about is just his energy and his tempo,” Ferentz said. “When he’s playing, he does it one speed, and he’s undersized, quote-unquote, undersized, but he’s just worked so hard and really has figured out how to play that position in three, four years’ time here. Gives us a lot of energy, a big burst out there, and right now we’re fortunate we have a little depth so we can rotate guys and keep them fresh. But yeah, Joe has been a great team member and really productive football player.”