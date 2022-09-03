Halftime Reactions | Iowa tied with South Dakota State, 3-3

The Jackrabbits and Hawkeyes punted a combined 10 times in the first half. Field goal kickers were the only players to score.

Iowa running back Leshon Williams carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The score at halftime was tied, 3-3.

Offense wasn’t much of a factor in the first half of Saturday’s Iowa-South Dakota at Kinnick Stadium. In the first half, the Hawkeyes and Jackrabbits combined for just 130 yards. In the first half, Iowa and South Dakota State compiled 10 punts. During the second quarter, Iowa punted inside the South Dakota State 40-yard line

The lone scores of the half came from placekicker Aaron Blom and Hunter Dustman. Blom converted on a 46-yard field goal attempt and missed another from 40 yards. Dustman made a 44-yarder with 20 seconds left in the first half.

Iowa’s offense is still broken

Well, here we are again. Iowa gained 56 yards in the first half and scored no touchdowns. Quarterback Spencer Petras went 6-of-15 for 52 yards and was sacked once. He also threw an interception with three minutes and six seconds left in the first half.

Iowa’s offensive coordinator, Brian Ferentz, had nine months to make improvements to a Hawkeye passing attack that ranked 109th in the 130-team FBS. Iowa’s offense, was rated 121st in the nation last year, and at this point, it’s looking like it’ll finish in similar territory this year.

Some might attribute the Hawkeyes’ struggles to injuries to sophomore wideout Keagan Johnson or starting running back Gavin Williams. I’d be inclined to agree, but Iowa’s offense looked about the same last year as it does today. Even with a full compliment of weapons in 2021, the Hawkeyes’ offense still didn’t look good.

I think the Hawkeyes’ problems on offense have more to do with scheme than personnel. Even with lackluster personnel, I’d expect the Hawkeyes to move the ball.

Based on the first-half boo birds that were in full throat as Petras exited the field after his interception, I suspect Hawkeye fans have expectations similar to mine. I don’t think anybody expects Iowa’s offense to be world-beaters like Ohio State. Asking Iowa to at least put a middling offense on the field is a reasonable request.

Iowa is an offense away from cruising to a Big Ten West title this year. Problem being, the Hawkeyes’ offense has a long way to go.

— Austin Hanson, Pregame Editor

Defense, special teams picking up slack.

Tory Taylor has 195 yards through the air today but he isn’t the quarterback. He’s an Iowa fan-favorite punter. He has been the Hawkeyes’ most impactful player so far in the season-opener.

His four punts — which were all downed inside the South Dakota State 20-yard-line — have masked the poor effort put forth by the Hawkeye offense.

Taylor’s punt yardage more than tripled the Hawkeyes’ 56 total yards of first-half offense.

Iowa’s defense has been as good as advertised. Phil Parker’s bunch has forced six punts and allowed just 76 total yards. If it hadn’t been for a Petras interception that set up the Jackrabbits at the Iowa 38-yard-line, the Hawkeye defenders would likely have been pitching a shutout through the first 30 minutes.

Maybe there will be a touchdown in the second half — a man can dream.

— Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor