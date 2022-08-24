Iowa soccer notebook | Hawkeyes split California series, prepare for home opener

The Hawkeyes may be without starting goalkeeper Macy Enneking, who was injured in Iowa’s opening road series.

Iowa goalkeeper, Macy Enneking, kicks the ball to her teammates during the Iowa women’s soccer match versus Penn State at the Iowa Soccer Complex on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes, 1-0.

Iowa soccer split its California series against UCLA and Cal Poly on Aug. 18 and 21, respectively.

The Hawkeyes broke even in goal differential, losing 1-0 to UCLA and winning, 1-0, against Cal Poly.

Iowa started the game strong against UCLA, getting a few decent scoring opportunities. But the Hawkeyes couldn’t take advantage, going into halftime outshot by the Bruins, 5-3.

Coming out of halftime, the Bruins gained control. In the 60th minute, Bruins midfielder Maricarmen Reyes broke the game open, putting a shot past Hawkeye junior goalkeeper Macy Enneking, which gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

While Iowa managed to create a couple more opportunities, the Hawkeyes couldn’t quite answer, as the Bruins controlled the remainder of the game.

Iowa head coach Dave DiIanni said there were moments of great soccer from the Hawkeyes, especially in the first 25 minutes.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to capitalize after creating seven corners during that span,” DiIanni said in a statement. “The game got away from us during the first 25 minutes of the second half. A second half that began sloppy technically with turnovers gave UCLA the momentum to dictate the game and get the eventual winner.”

In the game against Cal Poly, both teams struggled with control with multiple turnovers in midfield.

Iowa had five shots in the first half, none of which were on goal, while Cal Poly managed to get its one and only shot on target, though it wasn’t much trouble for Enneking.

In the 58th minute, Cal Poly managed to break down the Hawkeye defense with a shot that was pushed aside by Enneking. The Mustangs then followed up with two more shots off the corner kick, but Enneking got in front of both of them.

Iowa broke through when a corner kick from Sam Cary got loose, allowing freshman defender Halle Skibo to pick it up on the left side of the box and pass it to Sara Wheaton, who crossed the ball to Krystal Anderson to head it into the back of the net.

“All wins are good wins on Sundays,” DiIanni said in a Sunday statement. “We knew that Cal Poly was going to be a difficult game, especially playing at home and with a smaller field. Credit to them, they had much more jump than we did in the first half, but I’m incredibly proud of our team. UCLA took a lot of our legs on Thursday night, and it was the bench players that played a pivotal role in this win.”

Enneking injured

Enneking and Skibo collided in the 87th minute of the Hawkeyes’ victory over the Mustangs. The ball popped out in front of Cal Poly forward Emily Lieber, but the play was blown dead.

Enneking was injured on the play and carted off the field, and senior goalkeeper Monica Wilhelm took her place for the final three minutes.

Iowa Athletics has not announced if Enneking will play in the Hawkeyes’ home game on Thursday against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Sturdy defense

The Hawkeyes bounced back from their 12 shots allowed against the Bruins by shutting down Cal Poly.

Iowa’s back line was well organized throughout the match and aided by Enneking, who made a total of six saves on the weekend.

What’s next

Iowa will have its home opener on Thursday when it takes on Kansas at the Iowa Soccer Complex.

The Hawkeyes most recently went head-to-head against the Jayhawks in 2019 and 2021, and lost both matches, 1-0.