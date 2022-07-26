Opinion | Former Iowa football running back Tyler Goodson could break onto Packers’ 53-man roster

Goodson signed with Green Bay after he was not picked in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson shushes the Iowa State student section after scoring a touchdown during a football game between No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Former Iowa running back Tyler Goodson is currently fighting an uphill battle as he tries to make an NFL roster.

The Suwanee, Georgia, product announced he would enter the 2022 NFL Draft via Twitter prior to the Hawkeyes’ Citrus Bowl berth after his junior season in Iowa City. After amassing over 2,500 rushing yards in the Black and Gold and a stellar showing at the NFL Combine, most football pundits expected him to be selected in the Draft’s later rounds.

However, Goodson went undrafted. He signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers a few hours after the draft concluded on May 2.

Last season, Green Bay employed four running backs on the team’s active roster: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Kylin Hill, and Patrick Taylor. Goodson will have to beat out at least one of those four to earn a roster spot when the regular season arrives.

Jones and Dillon are absolute roster locks. The former was a Pro Bowler in 2020 and amassed nearly eight hundred rushing yards last year, and the latter ran for roughly the same amount. It appears the team will continue its tandem approach in 2022, leaving few carries for the rest of the running back committee.

Between the other two incumbents, Hill could be the more likely candidate to make the active roster. Green Bay invested a seventh-round pick in him during the 2021 NFL Draft, and he earned 10 carries and returned kicks in the regular season prior to tearing his ACL in Week 8.

Patrick Taylor remains Goodson’s other primary competition. Taylor ran for 89 yards on 23 carries last season, including eleven rushes for 53 yards and a touchdown against the Lions in the season finale.

However, some sports analysts and writers believe Goodson has a great opportunity to not only earn a roster spot over Hill and Taylor but could earn some meaningful carries as well.

According to Sports Illustrated, Goodson was named the Packers’ most likely undrafted free agent to earn an active roster spot this fall. His pass-catching skills out of the backfield are mentioned as one of his most impressive traits.

As a Hawkeye, Goodson pulled in 70 receptions for 565 yards and a touchdown. In an offense led by back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, running back dump-off throws can be vital, so Goodson’s hands are extremely valuable in his pursuit of playing time.

Goodson will look to begin his battle with Hill and Taylor when the Packers start training camp on July 28. After that, he will see action in preseason games, beginning with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on August 12.