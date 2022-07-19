Johnson+County+confirms+first+case+of+monkeypox

Johnson County Public Health has been working closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health to investigate the circumstances and inform close contacts.

The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Johnson County, according to Johnson County Public Health.

The release says Johnson County Public Health has been working closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health to investigate the circumstances and inform close contacts.

Monkeypox infection happens through skin-to-skin contact, body fluids, or touching shared items that have been in contact with bodily fluids or monkeypox rashes and sores. Prolonged face-to-face contact can also allow the virus to spread through respiratory secretions.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, enlarged lymph nodes, and a rash. Symptoms usually begin to show seven to 14 days, and up to 21 days after being exposed.

The release states that Johnson County Public Health encourages the following individuals to call and seek guidance: