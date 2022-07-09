Photos: 80/35 Music Festival Day 1

The Des Moines Music Coalition presented the 80/35 music festival in Des Moines on Friday, with notable artists Guided by Voices, Japanese Breakfast, and Father John Misty performing at the Hy-Vee Main Stage.

The non-profit festival featured several stages for live music throughout downtown Des Moines alongside food trucks and arts vendors.

The second and final day of the 80/35 music festival lands on Saturday, with artists such as Jamila Woods, Future Islands, and Charli XCX performing at the Hy-Vee Main Stage.