Photos: 80/35 Music Festival Day 1

Gabby Drees, Photo Editor
July 9, 2022

The Des Moines Music Coalition presented the 80/35 music festival in Des Moines on Friday, with notable artists Guided by Voices, Japanese Breakfast, and Father John Misty performing at the Hy-Vee Main Stage.

The non-profit festival featured several stages for live music throughout downtown Des Moines alongside food trucks and arts vendors.

The second and final day of the 80/35 music festival lands on Saturday, with artists such as Jamila Woods, Future Islands, and Charli XCX performing at the Hy-Vee Main Stage.

Guided by Voices performs at the Hy-Vee Main Stage during the first day of the 80/35 music festival in downtown Des Moines on Friday, July 8, 2022. This year marks the first since 2019 after being cancelled twice for COVID-19.
