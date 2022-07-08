UI on-campus housing demand causes reopening of Parklawn Residence Hall and other accommodations

The UI announced the reopening of Parklawn Residence Hall and the reinstatement of expanded housing in light of increased on-campus housing demand.

Parklawn Residence Hall at the University of Iowa is seen on Sept. 8, 2020.

University Housing and Dining announced the reopening of Parklawn Residence Hall because of an influx of need for on-campus housing in an email to students on Friday. The reopening is one of many measures the UI is taking to accommodate the higher demand.

Parklawn Residence Hall opened in 1955 but was closed in 2017 after Catlett Residence Hall became available for student housing.

The residence hall is an apartment-style living option on campus that can house 137 students, located near Hancher Auditorium on the west side of campus. The room selection includes studio and one-bedroom apartments and the UI plans for rooms to have double or triple occupancy.

Similar to other residence halls on campus, Parklawn will have a full-time hall coordinator and resident assistant staff along with desk operations that will support residents. Kinsey Collins is currently listed in the position of hall coordinator.

Parklawn was discussed as a possible quarantine area for students living on campus at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but was never used for that purpose.

University Housing and Dining also notes that expanded housing will be reinstated for the 2022-23 academic year in Rienow Residence Hall, Slater Residence Hall, and Stanley Residence Hall.

Expanded housing is a residence hall floor lounge converted into a student room and then shared among six residents. The room access will then be limited to the students assigned and as traditional rooms become available during the semester, students will be assigned new rooms. This is explained to be specifically for first-year residents.The UI last used expanded housing in residence halls in 2019.