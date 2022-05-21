Photos: 2022 USA Wrestling Senior World Team Trials Challenge Tournament – session one

During session one of the 2022 USA Wrestling Senior World Team Trials Challenge Tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Saturday, the Hawkeye Wrestling Club saw 68kg Rachel Waters, 76kg Victoria Francis and 125kg Tony Cassioppi advance to the semi-finals. 65kg Pat Lugo and 76kg Jordan Nelson fell into the consolation rounds.

Iowa women’s wrestling commit 59kg Nanea Estrella advanced to the semi-finals defeating Brunson UVRTC’s Hailey Corona, 10-0. Another commit, Nyla Valencia, fell into the consolation rounds and will battle for a chance to compete for third place.

Cyclone Regional Training Center C-RTC’s 65kg Ian Parker and 74kg David Carr advanced to the semi-finals.

Session two goes into the evening of May 21, and sessions three and four will start on May 22.