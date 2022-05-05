City Circle to premiere ‘Legally Blonde the Musical’

Just two weeks into rehearsal in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down City Circle Theatre Company’s production of ‘Legally Blonde the Musical.’ On Saturday, May 6, City Circle will debut a brand-new production of the show.

Cast members sing in “Legally Blonde the Musical” at Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in Coralville, IA. “Legally Blonde the Musical” presents the weekend of May 6 and May 13.

City Circle was two weeks into rehearsals of Legally Blonde the Musical when the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the production in its tracks. This Saturday, the show will finally debut with a brand-new cast, crew, scenic design, and costumes.

Rehearsals started for the show in early March. In the weeks leading up to opening night, the cast and crew have been rehearsing Sunday through Thursday, sometimes as late as 11 p.m.

Robin Stoker, the current production director, was the 2020 version’s costumer, and she said that she had already done the research for her previous position with Legally Blonde the Musical, which made her interested in pursuing the show as a director.

Stoker has previously directed The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee for City Circle last June, as well as some other productions for the Coralville Center for Performing Arts, sometimes alongside her wife.

There are many aspects of the show that Stoker is proud of. She said that she is most excited about the versatile set, as the show takes place over several locations, the high-energy Bend and Snap dance number, and most notably, the cast.

The cast consists of nearly 40 members who travel from many cities around the Iowa City and Coralville areas to participate in the show.

“I am thrilled with the cast,” Stoker said. “I’ve really been pleased and proud with their commitment to the show and their commitment to me by extension.”

Cast member Kaci O’Brien, who plays Paulette, was also enthralled with the Bend and Snap number since it is “iconic Legally Blonde,” she said.

O’Brien went into her audition aiming for the role of Paulette. Despite doing theater since middle school, she was worried about the competition in this area, so she was ecstatic when she got the role.

O’Brien said that it has been fun seeing the performance come together during tech week, but she is ready to see it hit the stage.

“It’s so nice to see it all together with the sets, and the lights, and the orchestra, and costumes, and everything,” she said. “It’s just really cool to see all of your work come together to a final product in the end.”