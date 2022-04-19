Featured Photos: University of Iowa fraternity fundraises at Hubbard Park

Alpha Tau Omega, a University of Iowa fraternity, hosted a fundraiser at Hubbard Park in Iowa City on Tuesday. The fraternity dunked ATO President Gabe Baccile into a dunk tank to raise money.

“We are hosting a fair to raise money for the Guidelink Center, here in Iowa City, which raises awareness for mental health,” said Kieran Coe, a fraternity member.

The group was thankful for the nice weather and Coe explained, “It’s not cold enough to stop us from raising money.”

The president was dunked three times within 15 minutes.