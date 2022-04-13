Iowa baseball mauls Milwaukee, picks up 16-2 victory

The Hawkeyes’ season-high 18 hits pushed them past the Panthers at Franklin Stadium in Wisconsin.

Iowa head coach Rick Heller smiles during a baseball game between Iowa and Central Michigan at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Friday, March 25, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Chippewas, 7-4.

The Iowa baseball team registered a season-high 18 hits on its way to a 16-2 win over Milwaukee Tuesday evening. The 16 runs the Hawkeyes scored against the Panthers at Franklin Stadium in Wisconsin is also a season high.

Iowa started Tuesday’s game with a bang, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning. The Hawkeyes hung another eight runs on the Panthers in the sixth inning. Iowa’s other two scores came in the second and ninth innings, respectively.

“It was nice to get a lead early,” Iowa head coach Rick Heller said via release. “They gave us some free bases, and on this night, we made them pay. We had some big hits with runners in scoring position and gave ourselves a cushion and our pitchers did a good job. It was a good team effort and a bounce back after a tough Sunday.”

The Hawkeyes racked up 43 at-bats against the Panthers. Milwaukee walked 10 Iowa batters on the game.

Nine Hawkeye pitchers took the mound Tuesday. Iowa surrendered just two hits and two runs.

Big picture

Iowa is now 17-12 overall in 2022. The Hawkeyes are 14-9 against nonconference opponents and 3-3 in Big Ten play.

Just four nonconference games remain on Iowa’s 2022 schedule.

Up next

Iowa will host Minnesota at Duane Banks Field this weekend. The Hawkeyes and Gophers will square off in a three-game series that will run from Friday to Sunday.

This weekend’s Iowa-Minnesota games will start at 7:02 p.m., 2:05 p.m., and 1:05 p.m., respectively. All three contests will air live on BTN+.