UI Department of Public Safety issues third crime alert this week

The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety issued a crime alert Thursday about an assault and robbery that took place on April 3 at approximately 2 a.m., the third alert of a violent crime this week.

Iowa City Police are now investigating the crime.

The victim reported to the Iowa City Police that they were walking home with their roommates when an unidentified suspect assaulted and robbed them near the intersection of Burlington and Gilbert Streets in Iowa City. The victim reported no weapons were displayed.

The crime alert suggests that students walk in a group whenever possible, especially late at night. When being followed, students should go into a crowded or well-lit location and call 911, the alert said.

The Department of Public Safety suggests anyone with knowledge of the crime contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275 or the University of Iowa Police at 319-335-5022.