Jack+Plumb+helping+Iowa+football+patch+holes+along+offensive+line

Plumb has played both left and right tackle during his time as a Hawkeye. He’s currently listed as Iowa’s starting right tackle.

Jack Plumb started in half of Iowa’s 14 games last season. The senior-to-be was the Hawkeyes’ starting right tackle for five games. He was Iowa’s primary option at left tackle in two contests.

As the Hawkeyes begin spring practice and their preparation for the 2022 season, Plumb and his teammates are trying to be as versatile as they can be.

“We’re all pretty versatile,” Plumb said at a Tuesday availability session. “Pretty much everybody can play all five positions. Right side, left side, it doesn’t matter. Obviously, center is a little tough to get everybody reps at. But between guards and tackles, we’re all pretty versatile — right or left, inside or outside.”

Plumb is part of a unit that’s trying to plug holes left by Tyler Linderbaum, Cody Ince, and Kyler Schott. Linderbaum and Schott declared for the 2022 NFL Draft during the offseason. Ince decided to forego his final year of eligibility at Iowa. He’ll graduate from the University of Iowa College of Engineering in May.

Linderbaum is projected to be a first-round draft pick. He was a consensus All-American in 2021.

“All the young guys are working hard,” Plumb said. “Obviously, they know they’re not going to be Tyler Linderbaum. We’re not trying to be the next Tyler Linderbaum. We’re just trying to be the next Iowa great center. So, they’re all working very hard. They’re getting better, and you can see it.”

When Iowa released its spring football depth chart on March 22, Plumb was listed as the Hawkeyes’ starting right tackle. Sophomores Tyler Elsbury and Connor Colby are slated to replace Linderbaum and Schott at center and right guard, respectively.

Sophomore Mason Richman and junior Justin Britt round out Iowa’s group of starters on the offensive line. Richman is slated to play left tackle with Britt a spot to his right at left guard.

“I’ve played right and left [tackle] my whole time here,” Plumb said. “So, it’s not too bad. Obviously, the first couple plays switching from right side to left side are gonna be a little goofy for me. But after that, you’re setting in your fundamentals. It’s not too bad.”

Next year will be Plumb’s second under offensive line coach George Barnett, who started coaching the Hawkeyes in his current role before the 2021 season began.

“I love it,” Plumb said. “I think we have a good relationship. I love him. He’s a great coach. He’s talking a lot about feel out there. How do you feel when you play? I think that’s helping us push along really well. We’re making big strides right now.

“He came [last] spring,” Plumb added. “He didn’t know much. He didn’t say much because he didn’t want to screw us up. Now that we’ve gotten used to him, it’s nice having him around.”

Even without Linderbaum, Schott, and Ince, Plumb said Iowa’s offensive line is already ahead of where it was last year. The Hawkeyes were ranked 13th in the Big Ten Conference in pass protection in 2021, surrendering 32 sacks.

“You can tell, where we’re at this spring compared to last spring, we’re ahead of where we were [in 2021],” Plumb said. “I think that’s just having coach Barnett in the building for a year now … We’re all speaking the same language. It’s real clean, crisp communication. We’re all getting better.”