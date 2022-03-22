Iowa Heartlanders face crucial three-game stretch against Cincinnati Cyclones, Fort Wayne Komets

The Heartlanders, two spots outside of a playoff position, will take on the Fort Wayne Komets and Cincinnati Cyclones this week at Xtream Arena.

Heartlanders observe action during a hockey game between the Iowa Heartlanders and the Tulsa Oilers at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The Heartlanders defeated the Oilers in a shootout, 4-3.

This week could make or break the Iowa Heartlanders’ 2022 Kelly Cup Playoff chances.

Iowa will play three games against two ECHL Central Division foes over a four-day span at Xtream Arena. The Heartlanders will matchup against the Fort Wayne Komets on Wednesday before seeing the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday and Saturday.

At 26-25-7-1, the Heartlanders sit in sixth place in their division with 60 points — two places behind the fourth and final playoff spot. That spot is held by the Cyclones, who are 31-26-3-0. Ahead of Cincinnati is the 31-25-2-0 Wheeling Nailers.

Iowa has 13 games left on its 2021-22 regular season schedule.

“I think we just got to keep moving forward,” Heartlanders head coach Gerry Fleming said Tuesday. “Regardless of — we’re in a race, we’re in a hunt, call it what you want — but we feel pretty confident. We had a good practice today.”

The 31-27-0-0 Kalamazoo Wings are in fifth place with 62 points.

The Komets are almost ensured a playoff spot as they stand in second place at 31-20-6-1.

“Every team we play in our division is a worthy opponent, to say the least,” Fleming said. “Regardless of who we’re playing, we’ve got to bring our game. So, that’s what we focus on.”

Last week, the Heartlanders dropped two consecutive contests in Kalamazoo, including one in overtime. Though Iowa scored four goals in each game, their defense struggled and surrendered five goals in both outings.

“Anytime you have breakdowns in your systems and in your play, obviously it seemed like Kalamazoo, they’re going to make you pay for it,” defenseman Dean Moore said.

Fleming said the Heartlanders worked on defensive zone coverage on Tuesday.

Goaltender Hunter Jones started the previous two games for the Heartlanders, but on Tuesday, fellow goaltender Corbin Kaczperski returned to Iowa after a short stint with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch. Kaczperski is on a six-game win streak in the ECHL.

The Heartlanders are also searching for ways to get more consistent scoring from their second and third lines. Though their power line that includes forwards Kris Bennett and Ryan Kuffner is one of the best in the ECHL, having scoring depth will assist the Heartlanders as they push for the playoffs. Three out of Iowa’s past eight goals have not come from its power line.

Forward Cole Stallard is a skater that typically plays on the second or third line.

“We got a lot of guys that can play really well,” Stallard said. “A lot of us have to step up, myself included. That’s just a part of playing pro hockey, you got to answer the bell when the time is needed, and we’re getting into the crunch of things, and we need that secondary scoring from the second and third line right now.”

All three contests have a slated 7 p.m. puck drop.