UI Community Medical Service and Salon Ludic to open Revitalize U Med Spa and Salon in North Liberty

University of Iowa Community Medical Services is partnering with North Liberty’s Salon Ludic to open Revitalize U Med Spa and Salon. The new location will offer hair and spa services, along with surgical and non-invasive cosmetic treatments.

A new North Liberty salon aims to take away some of the anxiety that comes with getting a facelift or Botox treatment.

Salon Ludic is partnering with the University of Iowa Community Medical Services to open Revitalize U Med Spa and Salon on Jordan Street in North Liberty in April.

On top of the hair and spa services, the new location will provide surgical cosmetic procedures like facelifts or jawline enhancements along with non-invasive treatments like Botox and acne scar treatment.

Sarah Davis, owner and executive director of the salon partner Revitalize U Spa and Salon and Salon Ludic, said she is optimistic and excited about the opening.

“We’re a fun team and everybody associated with this is on board for the right reasons,” Davis said.

Jess Morrison, Revitalize U Spa guest services coordinator, said the idea of the partnership is to allow people the opportunity to get elective cosmetic procedures done without having to go to the main UI medical campus.

“Physicians will come over and, in their downtime, see some of their cosmetic patients in a nicer space, so they don’t have to come to the main campus,” Morrison said.

Morrison, who worked in dermatology at UI Hospitals and Clinics for 20 years before going to UI Community Medical Services, said not having to deal with Iowa City traffic and parking are going to be advantages when the spa and salon opens.

Davis said one of her goals with Revitalize is to make it a luxury experience where people can feel comfortable coming in for what can sometimes be stressful procedures.

“There is anxiety about those types of surgeries or procedures. Even getting your hair done can be an anxious process,” Davis said. “We want them to feel like they belong here. I think that creating that vibe is something that you can’t do in a lot of places. In this place, we can.”

Since the treatments provided are all elective, Davis said Revitalize U Med Spa and Salon will not process customers’ insurance. If customers have a heavy redundancy, however, they can possibly get insurance to cover the procedure if they file on their own.

Davis said she has not ruled expanding to places like the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, or Des Moines. The difficulty in finding a place that is easily accessible for patients, however, has made her reluctant to open an Iowa City location.

She said as someone who has gone through three unpaid maternity leaves, she specifically looks forward to being able to offer her employees a full benefits package at the new location.

“As soon as I found out that this was happening, I was just overwhelmed that we could even have the possibility of being a part of it because it’s never been done around here,” Davis said. “It’s just a really amazing opportunity.”