Iowa State men’s wrestler David Carr upset by Oregon State’s Hunter Willits at NCAA Championships

Carr was the top seed in the nation at 157 pounds. Willits beat him in the first tiebreaker the pair wrestled.

Iowa State’s No. 1 David Carr takes down Northern Iowa’s No. 33 Derek Holschlag during session one at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Little Caesers Arena in Detroit, Mich., on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Carr, a defending national champion, defeated Holschlag in a 157-pound match by tech fall in seven minutes.

DETROIT — Oregon State men’s wrestler Hunter Willits upset Iowa State’s David Carr in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Championships Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. Carr was the nation’s top seed at 157 pounds. Willits was seeded 17th.

The pair was tied, 1-1, before Willits recorded a match-winning escape in the bout’s first tiebreaker. Carr, who was the NCAA’s 157-pound champion in 2021, will drop to wrestlebacks.

The Cyclones are currently in 24th place in the national tournament’s team standings.