Iowa State men’s wrestler David Carr upset by Oregon State’s Hunter Willits at NCAA Championships
Carr was the top seed in the nation at 157 pounds. Willits beat him in the first tiebreaker the pair wrestled.
March 17, 2022
DETROIT — Oregon State men’s wrestler Hunter Willits upset Iowa State’s David Carr in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Championships Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. Carr was the nation’s top seed at 157 pounds. Willits was seeded 17th.
The pair was tied, 1-1, before Willits recorded a match-winning escape in the bout’s first tiebreaker. Carr, who was the NCAA’s 157-pound champion in 2021, will drop to wrestlebacks.
The Cyclones are currently in 24th place in the national tournament’s team standings.
Hunter Willits knocks off defending champ and No. 1 David Carr!
📺 ESPN#NCAAWrestling x @Beaverwrestling pic.twitter.com/fgBL9R7nrR
— NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 18, 2022