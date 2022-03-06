Photos: Session four of the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Big Ten wrestlers hit the mat for Session four of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., on Sunday. Michigan leads in points with 132. Iowa follows in second at 122.5 and Penn State sits in third with 121.5.

Iowa’s Kaleb Young, Max Murin, and Jacob Warner defeated their respective opponents in session four. No. 4 174-pound Michael Kemerer and No. 6 125-pound Drake Ayala both received medial forfeits and did not wrestle, bumping Kemerer into sixth place and Ayala into eighth.

133-pound Austin DeSanto, 141-pound Jaydin Eierman, 165-pound Alex Marinelli, and heavyweight Tony Cassioppi compete in the Big Ten Championship Finals at 3 P.M. CST on Sunday.