Live results | Iowa men’s wrestling competes in Session II of 2022 Big Ten Championships

Four Hawkeyes will compete in wrestlebacks Saturday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Iowa’s No. 4 Max Murin lifts Michigan State’s No. 13 Peyton Omania during session one of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Murin defeated Omania by major decision, 12-0.

LINCOLN, Neb. — True freshman 125-pounder Drake Ayala, 157-pounder Kaleb Young, 184-pounder Abe Assad, and 197-pounder Jacob Warner will all compete in Session II of the 2022 Big Ten Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday night. All four Iowa men’s wrestlers lost in the quarterfinal round of their respective weight brackets.

Six Hawkeyes will participate in the tournament semifinals during Session III, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

Follow the live blog below for Session II updates. A separate blog will be available for Session III at the conclusion of Session II.

No. 6 Drake Ayala (IA) over No. 12 Jacob Moran (IN) via 12-3 major decision

Ayala opened Session II action for Iowa with a 12-3 win via major decision. The match is the first that has seen Ayala earn bonus points.

The Hawkeyes’ team total is now 59.5. Iowa trails Penn State’s 67.5 points and Michigan’s 68.5.

No. 2 Kaleb Young (IA) over No. 8 Robert Kanniard (RU) via 8-5 decision

Young participated in the Hawkeyes’ second wrestleback match of Session II, downing Kanniard via 8-5 decision. The senior is now 1-1 on the tournament.

The Hawkeyes are still in third place in the team standings with 63 points, trailing the Nittany Lions and Wolverines.

No. 5 Abe Assad (IA) over No. 5 Layne Malczewski (MSU) via 9-0 major decision

Assad earns a 9-0 win via major decision over Malczewski. Iowa now trails Penn State and Michigan by fewer than 10 points in the team standings with 67.5 points.

Penn State has 73 points and Michigan has 75.5.

No. 4 Jacob Warner (IA) vs. No. 11 Jaron Smith (MD)

Warner earned the Hawkeyes’ third win via major decision of Session II. Ayala, Assad, and Warner have all won via major decision in Session II.

Iowa now trails Penn State by just one point in the team standings. The Hawkeyes have 72 points, the Nittany Lions have 73, and the Wolverines have 75.5.

No 8 Patrick McKee (MN) over No. 6 Drake Ayala (IA) via 5-2 decision

Ayala was defeated McKee for the third time this season Saturday. Ayala is 0-3 all-time against McKee.

Ayala will wrestle for seventh place tomorrow afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the evening for updates.