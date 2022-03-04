Iowa women’s basketball scrapes past Northwestern, advances to Big Ten Tournament semifinals

After trailing for most of the first half, the Hawkeyes took the lead at the end of the second quarter and never looked back.

Iowa guard Kate Martin celebrates after a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 7 Northwestern during the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, on Friday, March 4, 2022. The Hawkeyes beat the Wildcats 72-59.

Iowa women’s basketball gutted out a victory over Northwestern on Friday night in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

In a game that featured six ties and seven lead changes in the first half, the Hawkeyes took down the Wildcats, 72-59.

Northwestern controlled the first period of the game, as Iowa didn’t claim its first lead until halfway through the second quarter. Throughout the second period, the Hawkeyes and the Wildcats traded the lead. Iowa led by one point, 32-31, at halftime.

Hawkeye sophomore point guard Caitlin Clark bucketed 14 points in the first half, including four 3-pointers on six attempts. Senior center Monika Czinano was also in double figures by halftime, with 12 points.

Iowa came into the second half on a mission, as the Hawkeyes did not surrender their lead for the rest of the game. The Hawkeyes ballooned their lead to 12 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and never looked back.

Clark finished the game with a double-double, registering 19 points and 12 rebounds. Czinano led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

Junior guard Kate Martin also ended the night in double digits, recording 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Martin also grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists.

Iowa shot 48 percent from the field compared to Northwestern’s 28 percent. Guard Veronica Burton led the Wildcats with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

No. 3 Michigan and No. 6 Nebraska will play on Friday night at approximately 8 p.m. Iowa will play the winner of Michigan-Nebraska on Saturday at 5 p.m. on Big Ten Network.