Five of the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s 10 starters have a legitimate shot at capturing an individual Big Ten title March 5-6 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Senior 133-pounder Austin DeSanto, 141-pounder Jaydin Eierman, 165-pounder Alex Marinelli, 174-pounder Michael Kemerer, and 197-pounder Jacob Warner are all ranked in the top five nationally in their respective weight classes.

Iowa heavyweight Tony Cassioppi also fits that bill, but I feel safe saying that Minnesota’s Gable Steveson has a 99.9 percent chance to win his third straight Big Ten Championship at that weight. I’m confident saying that the defending Hodge Trophy Winner is in a league of his own at heavyweight.

Of those five Iowa wrestlers with a real shot at a conference crown, I think four of them will get the job done.

At 133, 141, 174, and 197 pounds, respectively, the Big Ten finals will likely come down to a Hawkeye versus a Nittany Lion. When Iowa and Penn State met earlier this season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, DeSanto, Eierman, Kemerer, and Warner each lost their matches via decision. I believe Eierman, Kemerer, and Warner will avenge their losses at the conference championships.

I think Marinelli will capture a Big Ten individual title too. He’s rated fifth in the country at his weight. The only guy he’s lost to this season is Ohio State’s Carson Kharchla, who is ranked fourth in the nation at 165 pounds.

As for Eierman, I think he’ll avenge his two most recent losses to Nick Lee to claim his second individual Big Ten Championship. “The Riddler” is currently 2-2 all-time against Lee.

Warner will most likely meet Penn State’s Max Dean in the conference’s 197-pound final. Warner led Dean, 3-0, through six minutes of wrestling in their regular season matchup. Though a flurry of moves ultimately propelled Dean to an 8-3 victory.

I expect Warner to come back with a vengeance at the Big Ten Championships and claim an individual league title of his own, bringing the Hawkeyes’ conference crown count to four.