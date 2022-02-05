Live results | No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling takes on No. 9 Wisconsin

The dual is the Hawkeyes’ last at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this year. Iowa will honor its seniors after today’s action concludes.

Iowa’s No. 2 174-pound Michael Kemerer celebrates a win over Purdue’s No. 21 Gerrit Nijenhuis during a wrestling meet between No. 1 Iowa and No. 15 Purdue in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 36-4.

The University of Iowa men’s wrestling team will take on No. 9 Wisconsin Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa will honor eight wrestlers and one student manager after today’s match.

Before the dual, Iowa Athletics issued a bout sheet with 125-pound Drake Ayala’s name on it. The Hawkeyes’ lineup was later redacted, and redshirt freshman Jesse Ybarra was Iowa’s listed 125-pound wrestler.

Ayala’s status for the rest of the 2021-22 season is still unknown. Rumors have circulated on Twitter that the true freshman from Fort Dodge, Iowa, is dealing with a torn shoulder labrum.

Iowa Athletics has made no formal announcement about Ayala or his injury.

125 POUNDS: Jesse Ybarra (IA) vs. No. 7 Eric Barnett

Barnett defeats Ybarra via 4-0 decision. Barnett scored the first takedown of the match in the second period in never looked back.

Late in the second period, Ybarra did appear to have a reversal. The officials did not make the call, much to the chagrin of the Hawkeye faithful in attendance. Ultimately, Barnett was just too much for Ybarra to overcome.

Wisconsin 3, Iowa 0

133 POUNDS: No. 3 Austin DeSanto (IA) vs. Kyle Burwick

DeSanto controlled his matchup with Burwick Saturday, earning a technical fall late in the third period. DeSanto was up 26-11 before the match was called.

DeSanto scored 13 takedowns on the bout.

Iowa 5, Wisconsin 0

141 POUNDS: No. 2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) vs. Joseph Zargo

Eierman surrendered just one takedown in his 13-5 win major decision victory over Zargo. Eierman was up five with under five seconds remaining. Then, “The Riddler” scored a takedown just before the final horn sounded. A bonus point for riding time was tacked onto Eierman score, giving him an eight-point advantage and win via major decision.

Iowa 9, Wisconsin 3

149 POUNDS: Vince Turk (IA) vs. No. 7 Austin Gomez

Turk wrestled Gomez close throughout the match, losing via a narrow 3-2 margin. Turk had what Hawkeye fans believed to be a match-winning takedown late in the third period. The officials did not make a call.

With 30 seconds left in the bout, the referees did call stalling on Gomez. Though, no points were awarded to Turk on account of Gomez stalling.

Iowa 9, Wisconsin 6

157 POUNDS: No. 12 Kaleb Young (IA) vs. Garrett Model

Young was up 7-3 when time expired in his match. A bonus point for riding time was added to his score, giving him an 8-3 win via decision over Model.

Iowa 12, Wisconsin 6

165 POUNDS: No. 5 Alex Marinelli (IA) vs. No. 6 Dean Hamiti

Marinelli defeated Hamiti, 8-5, after a bonus point for riding time was tacked onto his score. Hamiti is a true freshman from Joliet, Illinois, and Marinelli is a sixth-year senior from Miamisburg, Ohio.

Iowa 15, Wisconsin 6

174 POUNDS: No. 2 Michael Kemerer (IA) vs. Andrew McNally

In his last match at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Kemerer earned bonus points for the Hawkeyes. “Kemdaugh” nearly pinned McNally during the third period. The officials did not give Kemerer the fall call.

When time expired, Kemerer was awarded an 11-2 major decision.

Iowa 19, Wisconsin 6

184 POUNDS: No. 17 Abe Assad (IA) vs. Chris Weiler

Assad picks up a 4-2 win via decision over Weiler. Assad scored two takedowns and surrendered just two escapes on the match.

Iowa 22, Wisconsin 6

197 POUNDS: No. 4 Jacob Warner (IA) vs. Braxton Amos

Warner and Amos were tied, 1-1, with less a minutes remaining in the match. Then, Warner earned a takedown with 51 seconds left on the clock to gain an edge over Amos.

A bonus point for riding time was tacked onto Warner’s score to make the final score, 4-1.

Iowa 25, Wisconsin 6

HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 4 Tony Cassioppi (IA) vs. No. 11 Trent Hillger

Cassioppi dominated Hillger Saturday, earning a 10-0 major decision. A bonus point for riding time and two points on account of Hillger stalling were added to Cassioppi’s total.

FINAL: Iowa 29, Wisconsin 6