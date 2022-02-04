Live updates | Dance Marathon kicks off virtual event with words from leaders

As Dance Marathon started its virtual event, the opening ceremony was filled with words from campus partners and Dance Marathon leaders and the presentation of a $144,000 check.

Dance Marathon Executive Director Anna Dodge hosts the virtual Dance Marathon 28 from the Iowa Memorial Union on Feb. 4, 2022. (Photo via Dance Marathon livestream)

University of Iowa’s 28th annual Dance Marathon kicked off the annual “Big Event,” a 24-hour virtual danceathon, with a burst of messages from UI campus and Dance Marathon leaders.

Abigail Buffalo, a UI third-year student, opened the event with a land acknowledgment. She said Dance Marathon hopes to promote the historical understanding of the genocide and injustice that took place against indigenous peoples.

Dance Marathon Executive Director Anna Dodge followed with a ‘thank you’ to participants.

“Dance Marathon is so successful because of you and because of all of the partners and families that we have,” she said.

Dodge introduced Dance Marathon partners who worked closely with the organization this year, starting with UI President Barbra Wilson.

Wilson congratulated Dance Marathon in a pre-recorded video message to the organization.

“Your incredible support is so important to the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, our patients, and their families and it is truly inspiring to the whole campus,” Wilson said. “As our largest student organization, you show all of us how we can commit ourselves to others and share our talents with heart and with enthusiasm.”

After words from UI’s Associate Vice President and Dean of Students, Vice President of Student Life, Chair of Stead Family Children’s Hospital Department of Pediatrics, and Interim Division Director for Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, Dodge presented the first check presentation of the event from the UI Center for Advancement for the Call for Kids with Cancer Radiothon.

“Thank you so much to the Call for Kids Radiothon,” Dodge said. “That is an incredible check of $144,000 from our partners at UICA and the radio hosts.”