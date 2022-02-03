Thursday’s Iowa-Ohio State men’s basketball game postponed

Inclement weather and travel cancellations kept the Hawkeyes from journeying to Columbus, Ohio, for the contest.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to play during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. McCaffery spoke about recovering from the first half rebounding deficit after the game. “I thought we had more focus. More activity,” McCaffery said. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 68-51.

Today’s Iowa-Ohio State men’s basketball game has been postponed. Inclement weather in Columbus, Ohio, and travel cancellations are the reasons the game needs rescheduled, per an Iowa Athletics release.

A number of sources began to report the news Wednesday evening, including The Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow.

The Hawkeyes and Buckeyes will work with the Big Ten Conference to explore rescheduling options for the game, per release.

Iowa’s next game will come Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 3:30 p.m.