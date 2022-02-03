Thursday’s Iowa-Ohio State men’s basketball game postponed
Inclement weather and travel cancellations kept the Hawkeyes from journeying to Columbus, Ohio, for the contest.
February 3, 2022
Today’s Iowa-Ohio State men’s basketball game has been postponed. Inclement weather in Columbus, Ohio, and travel cancellations are the reasons the game needs rescheduled, per an Iowa Athletics release.
A number of sources began to report the news Wednesday evening, including The Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow.
The Hawkeyes and Buckeyes will work with the Big Ten Conference to explore rescheduling options for the game, per release.
Iowa’s next game will come Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 3:30 p.m.