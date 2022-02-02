Iowa women’s tennis postpones two duals

The Hawkeyes’ Feb. 4 and 6 matchups with Kansas and Kansas State have been postponed because of COVID-19

Iowa’s Samantha Mannix leads the team in a cheer before an Iowa women’s tennis match against Penn State. The Hawkeyes topped Penn State 5-2, making it their fifth straight win of the season.

The University of Iowa women’s tennis team has postponed its next two duals. The Hawkeyes were supposed to travel to the Sunflower State to take on Kansas and Kansas Sate on Feb. 4 and 6, respectively.

Instead, the Hawkeyes will remain in Iowa City because of COVID-19. Iowa recorded positive tests within its program this week, and is now abiding by the Big Ten Conference’s COVID-19 protocols.

Iowa, Kansas, and Kansas State will work together to find rescheduled dates for the duals.

The Hawkeyes have now had three meets postponed this season.

Iowa was slated to take on Missouri on Jan. 21. But because COVID-19 was detected in the Tigers’ program, the match had to be postponed until Feb. 15.

The Hawkeyes aren’t scheduled to make any dual or tournament appearances until Feb. 15.