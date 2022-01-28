Live updates | No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling hosts No. 1 Penn State at Carver

The nation’s top two teams will face off at 8:15 p.m. in front of a sellout crowd Friday.

Iowa’s 141-pound Max Murin grapples with Michigan State’s Matt Santos during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament in Piscataway, NJ on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Murin won by major decision, 16-5.

No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling and No. 1 Penn State will collide at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Friday. The dual has been sold out since November. Big Ten Network coverage of tonight’s meet will begin at 8:15 p.m.

Iowa will be without true freshman 125-pounder Drake Ayala. Rumors about Ayala’s status for Friday’s dual began to swirl just before 7 p.m.

Hearing that Drake Ayala will not wrestle tonight. So, yeah. Onward. — Cody Goodwin (@codygoodwin) January 29, 2022

Iowa Athletics released pre-match bout sheets around 7:15 p.m. Jesse Ybarra is the Hawkeyes’ listed starter at 125 pounds this evening.

No Drake Ayala and Cullan Schriever is listed alongside Austin DeSanto at 133. Normal lineups other than that. 50 minutes from the start. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/CtK5Zndqwz — Chris Werner (@drivablepar3) January 29, 2022

Some outspoken Hawkeye fans and Twitter users believe Ayala may be out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Rumor is torn labrum. — Scott (@IndyHawk89) January 29, 2022

Old news.. torn labrum — Cory Schuttler (@CSchuttler) January 29, 2022

No official statement has been made by Iowa Athletics, Ayala, or Hawkeye head coach Tom Brands.