Live updates | No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling hosts No. 1 Penn State at Carver

The nation’s top two teams will face off at 8:15 p.m. in front of a sellout crowd Friday.

Iowas+141-pound+Max+Murin+grapples+with+Michigan+States+Matt+Santos+during+session+two+of+the+Big+Ten+Wrestling+Tournament+in+Piscataway%2C+NJ+on+Saturday%2C+March+7%2C+2020.+Murin+won+by+major+decision%2C+16-5.+

Nichole Harris

Iowa’s 141-pound Max Murin grapples with Michigan State’s Matt Santos during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament in Piscataway, NJ on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Murin won by major decision, 16-5.

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor
January 28, 2022

No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling and No. 1 Penn State will collide at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Friday. The dual has been sold out since November. Big Ten Network coverage of tonight’s meet will begin at 8:15 p.m.

Iowa will be without true freshman 125-pounder Drake Ayala. Rumors about Ayala’s status for Friday’s dual began to swirl just before 7 p.m.

Iowa Athletics released pre-match bout sheets around 7:15 p.m. Jesse Ybarra is the Hawkeyes’ listed starter at 125 pounds this evening.

Some outspoken Hawkeye fans and Twitter users believe Ayala may be out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

No official statement has been made by Iowa Athletics, Ayala, or Hawkeye head coach Tom Brands.

 

