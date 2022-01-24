Local Libraries LIT invites author Jennine Capó Crucet to speak on race, gender, and immigration

Author Jennine Capó Crucet uses her personal identity as a platform to discuss critical social issues through her work.

The Local Libraries LIT, or Listen, Initiate, Talk program, has held virtual events featuring authors since 2020. So far, the event has hosted attendees to interact with published authors, including Roxane Gay, Mira Jacobs, and Saeed Jones.

The next installation of the event on Jan. 26 will feature author Jennine Capó Crucet, who writes on issues relevant to her own identity. She often hosts discussions on race, gender, and immigration, as well as her experiences as a first-generation student.

Trinity Ray, Crucet’s lecture agent, described the author as an incredibly energetic speaker.

“She has a wonderful sense of humor. She’s curious, inquisitive… traits you would expect from somebody who’s written memoirs,” Ray said. “I can’t imagine her not writing a memoir, not sharing her stories or not doing this.”

The Local Libraries LIT events are hosted by libraries spanning across Iowa, including the Coralville Public Library, Iowa City Public Library, North Liberty Public Library, the University of Iowa Libraries, Kirkwood Community College Libraries, and libraries in Solon, Swisher, Tiffin, and Oxford.

RELATED: UI graphic design program head wins award for Black Lives Matter poster

David Strass, the Kirkwood Community College Iowa City Library Coordinator, said the event helps expand perspective, especially in an educational setting.

“It’s opening up an opportunity for people to have conversations about equity and inclusiveness and to be present in conversations with people who might come from different backgrounds,” Strass said.

When discussing the purpose, Strass quoted American novelist Toni Morrison, explaining how during times of discontent, communication is key.

“I know the world is bruised and bleeding, but chaos contains information that can lead to knowledge,” Strass said. “I like the idea that when we’re feeling most uncertain, we should have more conversations with each other to try to heal.”

Interested participants can register by 5 p.m. on the day of the event. The event will start at 7 p.m.