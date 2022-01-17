Featured Photos: Bartertown Toys and Collectibles

Larry Phan, Photojournalist
January 17, 2022

Where Silver Spider was once located in the Old Capitol Mall is now replaced with a new toy store; Bartertown Toys and Collectables.

The Ziengenhorn family owned shop recently opened up in December. Lincoln Ziengenhorn, the son of the owner, works at the shop as a cashier.

Ziengenhorn spoke about his father’s collection. “This entire store is just a third of what he has,” Ziengenhorn said. He described how his dad always wanted to open up a toy store and that it would’ve been a good way to get rid of his collection. “He’s always joking about how if he won the lottery he’d build a toy store and the outside would look like Castle Grayskull.” Castle Grayskull is a fictional castle in the “Masters of the Universe” franchise.

011722_Feature_LP0001
Gallery|5 Photos
Larry Phan
The new toy store, Bartertown, is seen in the Old Capitol Mall in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Bartertown replaced the Silver Spider gift shop in December of 2021.
