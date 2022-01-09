Live updates | No. 1 Iowa men’s wrestling takes on No. 15 Purdue

The Hawkeyes and Boilermakers will square off at 2 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Sunday afternoon.

Iowa’s No. 1 165-pound Alex Marinelli fights for hand positioning with Army’s Christian Hunt during a wrestling meet between No. 1 Iowa and Army at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Marinelli improved to 6-0 following the victory. The Hawkeyes defeated the Black Knights 36-7.

The top-ranked University of Iowa men’s wrestling team will welcome No. 15 Purdue to Carver-Hawkeye Arena Sunday afternoon. The Hawkeyes and Boilermakers will square off at 2 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

The Hawkeyes will be without senior 133-pounder Austin DeSanto Sunday. His name not listed on the Hawkeyes’ pre-match bout.

Redshirt freshmen Charles Matthews and Jesse Ybarra are the Hawkeyes’ listed options at 133 pounds. Ybarra has wrestled at 125 pounds for most of this season. Matthews is advertised as a 125-pounder on hawkeyesports.com.

True freshman Drake Ayala, who made his debut in the Black and Gold singlet Friday, is slated to wrestle at 125 pounds for Iowa today. He lost his first official match as Hawkeye to Minnesota’s Patrick McKee two days ago.

125 POUNDS: Drake Ayala (IA) upsets No. 5 Devin Schroder, 6-1

Ayala controlled his match against Schroder from start to finish. The 125-pounder secured two takedowns, a bonus point for riding time, and was given a point on account of Schroder stalling. Ayala ultimately won the match, 6-1, surrendering just one escape point to Schroder.

Schroder is the highest-ranked opponent Ayala has defeated in college. He’s lost to Minnesota’s All-American Patrick McKee on three occasions this season. McKee is currently ranked No. 7 in the nation, per Intermat.

Ayala is now 11-3 this year. Two of Ayala’s 11 victories have come against ranked opponents.

Iowa 3, Purdue 0

133 POUNDS: Jesse Ybarra (IA) falls to Matt Ramos, 11-1

Ybarra was dominated by Ramos. From the opening bell to the closing horn, Ramos was in control of his bout with Ybarra.

Ramos won the match, 11-1. He surrendered just one escape point to Ybarra.

Ramos was up, 10-1, when the final buzzer sounded. A bonus point for riding time was tacked onto his total.

Purdue 4, Iowa 3

141 POUNDS: No. 2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) over No. 25 Parker Filius via 6-5 decision

Eierman and Filius fought each other to the end of their match. After three periods of wrestling, the score was tied, 5-5. Eierman ultimately won the match, 6-5, because a bonus point for riding time was tacked onto his total.

There was a medical stoppage in the bout as the Hawkeyes’ staff tended to an apparent hand injury Eierman suffered. It looked as if Eierman may have dislocated a finger and had Iowa’s medical staff bandage it up so he could finish the match.

Iowa 6, Purdue 4

149 POUNDS: No. 12 Max Murin (IA) over Trey Kruse via 10-2 major decision

Murin was in charge of his match with Kruse, earning the Hawkeyes’ first bonus points of the day via 10-2 major decision.

Murin is now 4-1 on the year with one win over a top-10 opponent. Murin defeated then-No. 8 Ian Parker of Iowa State Dec. 5.

Iowa 10, Purdue 4

157 POUNDS: No. 12 Kaleb Young over Cooper Noehre via 12-4 major decision

No. 10 Kendall Coleman made an appearance on the Boilermakers’ pre-match bout sheet, but he did wrestle. Noehre, a sophomore, took his place in Purdue’s lineup.

Noehre’s inexperience showed against Young, as he fell, 12-4. On Sunday, Young earned bonus points for the Hawkeyes for the first time since he participated in the Luther Open in November.

Iowa 14, Purdue 4

165 POUNDS: No. 1 Alex Marinelli (IA) over Hayden Lohrey via technical fall

Marinelli defeated Lohrey via 22-7 technical fall. “The Bull” was up 21-7 when the final horn sounded, but a bonus point for riding time was tacked onto his total, thus giving Marinelli the technical fall.

The Hawkeyes have earned bonus points in each of their last three matches, counting Marinelli’s technical fall and Murin and Young’s major decisions.

Iowa 19, Purdue 4

174 POUNDS: No. 2 Michael Kemerer (IA) over No. 21 Gerrit Nijenhuis via technical fall

Kemerer downed Nijenhuis via 17-1 technical fall in the third period.

The match was Kemerer’s second of the year. He made his season debut against Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Friday night. Kemerer is now 2-0 on the year.

Iowa has now earned bonus points in each of its last four bouts. The Hawkeyes have won their last two matches via technical fall.

Iowa 24, Purdue 4

184 POUNDS: No. 18 Abe Assad (IA) over No. 23 Max Lyon via 6-3 decision

Assad downed Lyon via 6-3 decision to pick up his seventh win of the season. Assad is now 7-2 on the year.

Lyon halts a run of four consecutive matches that saw the Hawkeyes earn bonus points.

Iowa 27, Purdue 4

197 POUNDS: No. 5 Jacob Warner (IA) over No. 15 Thomas Penola via 3-0 decision

Warner downed Penola via 3-0 decision. The 197-pounder is now 8-1 on the year with three wins against top-20 opponents.

Iowa 30, Purdue 4

HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 6 Tony Cassioppi (IA) over Michael Woulfe via fall

Cassioppi is the fifth Hawkeye to earn bonus points today, downing Woulfe via fall in the first period.

Cassioppi is now 6-2 on the year.

FINAL: Iowa 36, Purdue 4

