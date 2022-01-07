Live updates | No. 1 Iowa men’s wrestling take on No. 14 Minnesota

The Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers will clash at 8:03 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa’s 141-pound Max Murin wrestles Wisonsin’s Tristan Moran during a wrestling match between No.1 Iowa and No. 6 Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Murin won by decision, 3-2, and the Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 32-3.

The No. 1 Iowa men’s wrestling team will face No. 14 Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Friday night.

The Hawkeyes will be without senior 125-pounder Spencer Lee. The reigning NCAA champion is out for the season. Lee announced Jan. 1 that he would have both his ACLs surgically repaired.

Redshirt freshman Jesse Ybarra and true freshman Drake Ayala are the two wrestlers expected to fill in for Lee this year.

165 POUNDS: No. 1 Alex Marinelli (IA) vs. Cael Carlson

A late takedown in the third period gave Alex Marinelli the edge over unranked Cael Carlson Friday night. The sophomore challenged Marinelli in the bout, heading into the third period tied, 4-4. Marinelli ultimately won the match, 6-5, earning a deciding takedown with about 47 seconds left in the bout.

Iowa 3, Minnesota 0

174 POUNDS: No. 2 Michael Kemerer (IA) vs. No. 23 Bailee O’Reilly

Senior 174-pounder Michael Kemerer made his season debut at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Friday night. The senior missed the Hawkeyes’ first six duals of the year.

The reason for Kemerer’s absence has not been revealed. Though, he was sporting a brace on his left shoulder in his match against Bailee O’Reilly.

Kemerer defeated O’Reilly in blowout fashion, 9-2.

Iowa 6, Minnesota 0

184 POUNDS: No. 18 Abe Assad (IA) vs. Sam Skillings

Sophomore Abe Assad picked up his sixth win of the season, downing Sam Skillings via 12-4 major decision. Assad is now 6-2 on the year.

When the buzzer sounded, Assad was only up, 11-4. A point for riding time was tacked onto his total to help him earn a major decision.

Iowa 10, Minnesota 0

197 POUNDS: No. 5 Jacob Warner (IA) vs. No. 30 Michial Foy

Junior 197-pounder Jacob Warner defeated Minnesota’s Michial Foy via 6-4 decision Friday night. Warner is now 6-1 this year.

Warner’s lone loss of the season came to Iowa State’s Yonger Bastida, who is now ranked No. 14. Warner lost to Bastida, 4-3, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Dec. 5.

Iowa 13, Minnesota 0

HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 6 Tony Cassioppi (IA) vs. No. 1 Gable Steveson

Junior Tony Cassioppi suffered his second loss of the season Friday evening. Minnesota’s Gable Steveson dispatched Cassioppi via 17-7 major decision.

Cassioppi is now 0-5 on his career against Steveson, who won an Olympic Gold Medal in August.

Iowa 13, Minnesota 4

125 POUNDS: Drake Ayala (IA) vs. No. 7 Patrick McKee

True freshman Drake Ayala made his career debut in the Black and Gold singlet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Friday night. The three-time state champion from Fort Dodge, Iowa, fell to All-American Patrick McKee via 8-6 decision.

Ayala has now lost to McKee three times this season. Ayala’s largest margin of defeat against McKee is four. His slimmest is one.

Iowa 13, Minnesota 7

133 POUNDS: No. 3 Austin DeSanto (IA) vs. Jake Gilva

Senior Austin DeSanto defeated Jake Gilva via 7-5 decision. DeSanto is now 11-0 this season.

DeSanto’s two-point margin of victory is tied for his slimmest of the year.

Iowa 16, Minnesota 7

141 POUNDS: No. 2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) vs. No. 19 Jake Bergeland

Senior Jaydin Eierman dispatched Jake Bergeland via 6-2 decision. Eierman is now 10-0 this year.

The Hawkeyes have only scored bonus points in one of their matches this evening.

Iowa 19, Minnesota 7

149 POUNDS: No. 12 Max Murin (IA) vs. No. 25 Michael Blockhus

Senior Max Murin defeat Michael Blockhus via 3-1 decision. Murin earned a takedown with less than 15 seconds left in the match.

After the first period, Murin actually trailed, 1-0. From that point on, Murin scored three straight points and held Blockhus scoreless.

Murin’s win clinched a victory in the dual for Iowa.

Iowa 22, Minnesota 7

157 POUNDS: No. 12 Kaleb Young (IA) vs. No. 4 Brayton Lee

Senior Kaleb Young fell to Brayton Lee via 4-3 decision.

A late scramble near the boundary nearly helped Young earn a match-winning reversal. The officiating crew did not award any points to Young.

Young is now 6-5 this season. All five of his losses have come against opponents ranked inside the top 15 at his weight.

FINAL: Iowa 22, Minnesota 10

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the evening for updates.