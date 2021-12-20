Rapid Recap | No. 1 Iowa men’s wrestling shuts out Central Michigan

The Hawkeyes took on the Chippewas in their first match of the Journeymen Collegiate Wrestling Duals Monday.

Iowa’s 133-pound Austin DeSanto works to take down Princeton’s Nick Masters during a season opening dual wrestling meet between No. 1 Iowa and No. 21 Princeton at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. DeSanto won by tech fall 22-6. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers with a team score of 32-12.

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The University of Iowa men’s wrestling team took on Central Michigan in its first match of the Journeymen Collegiate Wrestling Duals on the campus of Northwest Florida State College Monday evening. The Hawkeyes downed the Chippewas, 44-0.

Senior 125-pounder and national champion Spencer Lee returned to the mat Monday evening. In his first match since he won an individual national championship last March, Lee defeated Central Michigan’s Brock Bergelin via 17-0 technical fall.

Senior 174-pounder Michael Kemerer did not wrestle Monday. The All-American has yet to hit the mat this season. Junior Nelson Brands has been wrestling in Kemerer’s place in each of Iowa’s first four duals of the year.

Junior 184-pounder Abe Assad made his first official dual meet appearance Monday. He exploded back onto the scene, beating Central Michigan’s Ben Cushman by fall. Assad wrestled an extra match during Iowa’s Nov. 19 dual against Princeton at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. He also placed second in Luther Open in Decorah, Iowa, Nov. 13.

Below are the results of Monday’s Iowa-Central Michigan Dual:

125 POUNDS: Spencer Lee (IA) over Brock Bergelin (CMU) via 17-0 technical fall

133 POUNDS: Austin DeSanto (IA) over Vince Perez (CMU) via 16-1 technical fall

141 POUNDS: Jaydin Eierman (IA) over Dresden Simon (CMU) via 13-12 decision

149 POUNDS: Max Murin (IA) over Corbyn Munson (CMU) via 14-5 major decision

157 POUNDS: Kaleb Young (IA) over Johnny Lovett (CMU) via 6-0 decision

165 POUNDS: Alex Marinelli (IA) over Tracy Hubbard (CMU) via stallout.

174 POUNDS: Nelson Brands (IA) over Bret Fedewa (CMU) via 8-3 decision

184 POUNDS: Abe Assad (IA) over Ben Cushman (CMU) via fall

197 POUNDS: Jacob Warner (IA) over Aaron Bolo (CMU) via 9-4 decision

HEAVYWEIGHT: Tony Cassioppi (IA) over Matt Stencel (CMU) via injury defalut

FINAL: Iowa 44, Central Michigan 0

Big picture

Iowa is now 4-0 in duals this year. The Hawkeyes beat Princeton, Army, and Iowa State earlier this season.

Iowa’s slimmest margin of victory this year is 11. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 22-11, Dec. 5.

Up next

Iowa will take on No. 17 Lehigh at 8 p.m. Monday evening. The match will be the Hawkeyes’ second of the day and the tournament.

The winner of Monday’s Iowa-Lehigh dual will take on No. 5 North Carolina State in the Journeymen Wrestling Collegiate Duals Red Pool Championship Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Iowa’s matchup with Lehigh and the red pool championship can be streamed live on rokfin.com