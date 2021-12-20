Rapid Recap | No. 1 Iowa men’s wrestling leaps over Lehigh, 28-7

The Hawkeyes will compete for the Journeymen Wrestling Collegiate Duals Red Pool Championship tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Iowa’s No. 1 165-pound Alex Marinelli fights for hand positioning with Army’s Christian Hunt during a wrestling meet between No. 1 Iowa and Army at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Marinelli improved to 6-0 following the victory. The Hawkeyes defeated the Black Knights 36-7.

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The University of Iowa men’s wrestling team defeated No. 17 Lehigh, 28-7, Monday evening at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State University. The match was the Hawkeyes’ second of the 2021 Journeymen Wrestling Collegiate Duals.

The Hawkeyes beat the Central Michigan Chippewas, 44-0, in their first matchup of the national collegiate duals.

Senior 125-pounder and national champion Spencer Lee won the second match of his 2021-22 campaign Monday evening. He defeated Lehigh’s Jaret Lane via 8-0 major decision. Lane is the NCAA’s 11th-ranked 125-pound wrestler, per Intermat.

Lee earned his first victory of the season against Central Michigan’s Brock Bergelin. Lee won that match via 17-0 technical fall.

Junior 149-pounder Max Murin lost his first match of the 2021-22 season Monday, falling to Lehigh’s Manzona Bryant, 7-5, in sudden victory.

Before Murin lost to Bryant, Iowa hadn’t surrendered a single match on Monday. Murin’s loss was the first of two Iowa suffered to Lehigh.

After Murin exited the mat, Hawkeye 157-pounder Kaleb Young walked onto it. Lehigh’s Josh Humphreys ultimately downed Young by way of 11-2 major decision.

The Hawkeyes won their first 13 matches of the Journeymen Wrestling Collegiate Duals, then lost two consecutive bouts to the Mountain Hawks at 149 and 157 pounds.

After the 157-pound bout, the Hawkeyes won five straight matches against the Mountain Hawks to clinch a berth in the Journeymen Wrestling Collegiate Duals Red Pool Championship.

Below are the results of Monday’s Iowa-Lehigh Dual:

125 POUNDS: Spencer Lee (IA) over Jaret Lane via 8-0 major decision

133 POUNDS: Austin DeSanto (IA) over Satoshi Abe via 20-5 technical fall

141 POUNDS: Jaydin Eierman (IA) over Connor McGonagle via 8-3 decision

149 POUNDS: Manzona Bryant over Max Murin (IA) via 7-5 decision in sudden victory

157 POUNDS: Josh Humphreys over Kaleb Young (IA) via 11-2 major decision

165 POUNDS: Alex Marinelli (IA) over Brian Meyer via 6-2 decision

174 POUNDS: Nelson Brands (IA) over Jake Logan via 3-2 decision

184 POUNDS: Abe Assad (IA) over AJ Burkhart via 16-5 major decision

197 POUNDS: Jacob Warner (IA) over JT Davis via 6-1 decision

HEAVYWEIGHT: Tony Cassioppi (IA) over Jordan Wood via 3-2 decision

FINAL: Iowa 28, Lehigh 7

Big picture

Iowa is now 5-0 in duals this year. Iowa beat Princeton, Iowa State, and Army earlier this season.

The Hawkeyes’ slimmest margin of victory in 2021-22 is 11. Iowa beat Iowa State, 22-11, Dec. 5 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.

Up next

The Hawkeyes’ win over the Mountain Hawks pushed them to the 2021 Journeymen Wrestling Collegiate Duals Red Pool Championship. Iowa will take on No. 5 North Carolina State at 5 p.m.

The red pool championship will stream live on Rokfin.com.