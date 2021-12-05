Iowa politicos honor the life of Sen. Dole

Following the death of Sen. Robert Dole, R-Kansas, Iowa politicos released statements recognizing his life and time of service.

Iowa elected leaders sent out statements on Sunday in remembrance of Republican Senator and 1996 presidential candidate Robert Dole, honoring his time in Congress.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation released a statement Sunday morning that Dole died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 98 following 79 years of American service.

It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon. #RememberingBobDole pic.twitter.com/57NtGfqtmL — Elizabeth Dole Foundation (@DoleFoundation) December 5, 2021

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said in a press release that Dole was a faithful representative to the people of Kansas and a civic leader for all Americans.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Elizabeth and the entire Dole family. His legacy of service and sacrifice will endure for generations to come,” Grassley said in the press release.

Grassley said that the late senator was a close friend and trusted mentor as he set a standard of leadership through selflessness and mutual respect.

In a tweet, Grassley also said that Dole was dedicated, kind, funny, and hardworking. He followed one tweet up with a photo of himself and Dole. Dole was in the Senate when Grassley was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1974, and the two served together in the Senate from Grassley’s first term in 1981 to Dole’s retirement in 1996.

Bob took me under his wing when I came to the Senate & I couldn’t hv had a better senator to learn from He was a best friend & mentor God bless the gr8 Bob Dole pic.twitter.com/x9wogSHelp — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 5, 2021

Dole launched three campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination, which brought him to Iowa to talk to and win over caucusgoers. He won the caucuses in 1988 and later in 1996, when he eventually went on to win the nomination. In his first contest, in 1980, Dole only garnered 1.5 percent of caucusgoer support.

“RIP to an American hero who leaves behind an incredible legacy,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds wrote in a tweet. “A Kansan who captured the hearts of Iowa caucus goers twice, he was respected by all, no matter their party. A life well lived.”

RIP to an American hero who leaves behind an incredible legacy. A Kansan who captured the hearts of Iowa caucus goers twice, he was respected by all, no matter their party. A life well lived. https://t.co/72UkrrW3Mf — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) December 5, 2021

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, sent a tweet in honor of Dole, noting her respect for him as his family grieves.

“Senator Bob Dole was an honorable statesman and American hero who had an unwavering commitment to this country and those who’ve fought to protect us in uniform,” Ernst said.

Senator Bob Dole was an honorable statesman and American hero who had an unwavering commitment to this country and those who’ve fought to protect us in uniform. My heart goes out to his wife Elizabeth and his loved ones as they grieve his loss. May he Rest In Peace. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) December 5, 2021

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, tweeted that she saw Dole as an American hero and served with dignity and honor for decades.

Dole was recognized by Rep. Randy. Feenstra,R-Iowa, in a tweet that asked followers to join the representative in a prayer for Dole’s loved ones.

I'm saddened to hear Bob Dole, a true patriot and American hero, has passed away. Please join me in praying for his loved ones as they mourn his passing. https://t.co/94MHVHOwej — Rep. Randy Feenstra (@RepFeenstra) December 5, 2021

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, also sent out a tweet honoring Dole as she said she is saddened by his loss and praying for his family. Hinson said the senator improved countless lives across the world during his time of service.

“He was a dedicated public servant & true statesman who cared deeply about our country,” Hinson said.