Iowa football team ranked No. 13 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The Hawkeyes moved up three spots after their comeback, 28-21, win over the Cornhuskers over the weekend.

Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson attempts to catch a pass during a football game between No. 16 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Johnson, a Nebraska native, had one catch for 11 yards. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 28-21.

The Iowa football team is ranked No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released on Tuesday night.

Iowa moved up three spots after its 28-21 win over Nebraska last weekend. The Hawkeyes finished the regular season with a 10-2 record (7-2 Big Ten record) and won the Big Ten West as a result of Minnesota’s upset win over Wisconsin. Michigan, Iowa’s opponent in this weekend’s Big Ten Championship Game, is ranked No. 2 in the rankings. The Hawkeyes need to be ranked in the top 12 to go to a New Year’s Six bowl game. An Iowa win over Michigan would likely propel the Hawkeyes to the Rose Bowl. If Iowa loses, the Citrus Bowl is the likely destination.

Iowa plays Michigan (11-1, 8-1) in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday in Indianapolis. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:17 p.m. inside Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will air on FOX. Check out the full CFP rankings below.