Live updates | No. 1 Iowa men’s wrestling takes on 0-2 Army

Action between the Hawkeyes and Black Knights will begin at 2 p.m.

Iowa’s 165-pound Alex Marinelli grapples with Nebraska’s Peyton Robb during a wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Iowa and No. 6 Nebraska at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. No. 2 Marinelli defeated No. 18 Robb by decision, 9-3, and the Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 31-6.

No. 1 Iowa men’s wrestling will take on 0-2 Army Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes enter the dual fresh off a victory over Princeton last Friday.

Iowa will be without 125-pound senior Spencer Lee, 174-pound Big Ten Champion Michael Kemerer, and 184-pound Abe Assad, per pre-match bout sheets.

Jesse Ybarra, Nelson Brands, and Myles Wilson will fill Lee, Kemerer, and Assad’s spots in the lineup, respectively.

125 POUNDS: Jesse Ybarra (IA) vs. Ryan Chauvin

Ybarra and Chauvin wrestled close through three frames. The pair was tied, 1-1, at the end of regulation. In sudden victory, Ybarra earned a takedown to win, 3-1, with just 23 seconds left on the match clock.

Iowa now holds a 3-0 team lead over Army.

133 POUNDS: No. 3 Austin DeSanto (IA) vs. Dominic Carone

DeSanto beats Carone via technical fall, 21-6, in the second period.

The Hawkeyes are still in front of the Black Knights, 8-0.

No. 2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) vs. No. 26 Cory Shie

Eierman beats Shie via pin. Shie made Eierman work for the fall, as “The Riddler” had to wrestle into the third period against Shie.

Iowa is now up, 14-0, on Army.

Cobe Siebrecht (IA) vs. No 22 PJ Ogunsaya

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the afternoon for updates.