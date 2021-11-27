Live updates | No. 14 Wisconsin takes on Minnesota in Minneapolis

With a win, Wisconsin will advance to the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Minnesota kick returner Phillip Howard catches a kickoff during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers 27-22.

The team that will represent the west division in Dec. 4’s Big Ten Championship Game will be decided today.

If No. 14 Wisconsin defeats Minnesota, the Badgers will play in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. If Wisconsin loses to Minnesota, No. 16 Iowa will be the west division’s representative in the Big Ten title game.

No. 5 Michigan beat No. 2 Ohio State, 42-27, earlier today. The Wolverines will be the Big Ten East Division team that plays in the 2021 league title game.

7:29 1Q — Gopher kicker Matthew Trickett converts on a 28-yard field goal attempt. Minnesota takes an early lead on Wisconsin, 3-0.

END 1Q — Minnesota leads Wisconsin, 3-0. Wisconsin will face a 1st & 10 on the Minnesota 14-yard line on the other side of the break.

12:41 2Q — The Badgers convert on a field goal attempt. Minnesota and Wisconsin are now tied, 3-3.

12:22 2Q — The Badgers pick off Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan’s pass and return it for a touchdown. The point after is good. Wisconsin now leads Minnesota, 10-3.

8:23 2Q — Minnesota kicker Matthew Trickett converts on a field goal attempt. Minnesota still trails Wisconsin, 10-6.

HALFTIME — Wisconsin leads Minnesota, 10-6. The Badgers will get the ball to start the second half.

13:24 3Q — Minnesota cornerback Justin Walley intercepts Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz’s pass. The pick sets up a Gopher score. Minnesota now leads Wisconsin, 13-10.

6:35 3Q — Wisconsin kicker Collin Larsh converts on a 28-yard field goal attempt. Minnesota and Wisconsin are tied at 13 apiece.

1:56 3Q — Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan completes a pass to wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell for a touchdown. Minnesota now leads Wisconsin, 20-13.

11:44 4Q — Wisconsin kicker Collin Larsh misses a 48-yard field goal attempt. Minnesota will take over 1st & 10 on its own 30-yard line. The Gophers still lead the Badgers, 20-13.

6:08 4Q — Minnesota kicker Matthew Trickett knocks the ball through the uprights from 36 yards out. The Gophers lead the Badgers, 23-13.

3:21 4Q — Wisconsin turns the ball over on downs. Minnesota takes over 1st & 10 at the Badger 33-yard line. The Gophers still lead the Badgers, 23-13.

FINAL: Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 13

Iowa football wins the Big Ten West Division outright. The Hawkeyes will face the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis next week.

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the afternoon for updates.