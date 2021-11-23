Iowa football moves up to No. 16 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The Hawkeyes were rated 17th by the College Football Playoff Committee last week.

Iowa players celebrate linebacker Jack Campbell’s interception and touchdown during a football game between No. 17 Iowa and Illinois at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 33-23 at the last home game of the season.

Iowa football is the No. 16 team in the newest iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings. The ratings were released Tuesday evening.

Iowa was ranked 17th last week. The Hawkeyes have since picked up a 33-23 win over Illinois.

The Hawkeyes are currently rated 17th and 12th in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls, respectively.

Iowa was ranked as high as No. 2 in the AP Poll earlier this year. Back-to-back losses to Purdue and Wisconsin on Oct. 16 and Oct. 30, respectively, sent the Hawkeyes tumbling down the rankings. Iowa was 6-0 before it lost to Purdue and Wisconsin.

The Hawkeyes debuted at No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings four weeks ago.

Iowa has won its last three games and accordingly moved up five spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Check out the College Football Playoff Committee’s top 25 below: