Live updates | No. 1 Iowa men’s wrestling kicks off 2021-22 season against Princeton

The Hawkeyes’ national title defense will begin Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 7 p.m.

Iowa’s 165-pound Alex Marinelli grapples with Oklahoma State’s Travis Wittlake during a wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Iowa and No. 9 Oklahoma State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. No. 2 Marinelli defeated No. 6 Wittlake by decision, 3-2, and the Hawkeyes defeated the Cowboys, 34-6.

The defending NCAA champion Iowa men’s wrestling team’s 2021-22 campaign will begin at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Hawkeyes will take on the 21st-ranked Princeton Tigers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes also enter the 2021-22 season as reigning Big Ten Conference champions.

Spencer Lee, Iowa’s three-time 125-pound national champion, is not slated to compete against the Tigers Friday night. Redshirt freshman Jesse Ybarra is listed in Lee’s place in the Hawkeyes’ probable lineup. Iowa has also yet to announce which wrestler they will trot out at 174 pounds against Princeton. Last year’s 174-pound starter, Michael Kemerer, is back at Iowa for the 2021-22 season, but he is not listed on the Hawkeyes’ probable lineup sheet.

125 POUNDS: Jesse Ybarra (IA) vs. No. 2 Patrick Glory

Ybarra defeats Glory via forfeit.

Iowa takes a 6-0 team lead over Princeton.

133 POUNDS: No. 3 Austin DeSanto (IA) vs. Nick Masters

DeSanto earned a four-point near fall at the end of the first period, claiming a quick 10-2 lead over Masters. DeSanto’s early lead proved insurmountable for Masters. DeSanto won via technical fall, 22-6.

The Hawkeyes lead the Tigers, 11-0.

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the evening for updates.