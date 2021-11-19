Iowa women’s basketball cancels three games

The Hawkeyes canceled their next three games because of positive COVID-19 cases within the program.

Iowa and Southern University warm up during halftime of a women’s basketball game between No. 8 Iowa and Southern University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Jaguars, 87-67.

Iowa Athletics announced Friday that Iowa women’s basketball is canceling its next three games against Drake, USC, and Seton Hall because of positive COVID-19 cases within the program.

The Hawkeyes were slated to play Drake at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Following its matchup against Drake, Iowa was going to travel to Riviera Maya, Mexico, for the Cancun Challenge to play Seton Hall and USC on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

“We’re obviously disappointed but understand this is the right decision,” head coach Lisa Bluder said in the release. “Our team and staff have followed best practices. But unfortunately, a number of individuals experienced symptoms and tested positive. We will continue to follow the guidance of our medical staff and look forward to returning to the court.”

Iowa is next scheduled to play in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against Duke in Durham, North Carolina, on Dec. 2.