Iowa

Austin Hanson

Sports Editor

Odds are, Iowa football probably won’t win the Big Ten West Division this year.

Yes, the Hawkeyes are tied with Wisconsin for first in the West. But, one of these 5-2 teams isn’t like the other.

Wisconsin beat Iowa head-to-head, 27-7, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison Oct. 30. As a result, the Badgers hold a tiebreaker over Iowa.

If Iowa and Wisconsin have identical records at the end of the year, the Badgers will go to the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Dec. 4.

Despite the Hawkeyes’ slim chances, Iowa fans shouldn’t count their team out of Big Ten West title contention just yet.

This year of college football has been crazy and unusual. After all, Iowa was once ranked No. 2. And Penn State was a top-four team. Remember that whack game in October? Good times.

If Iowa can rise as high as No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, then Wisconsin can certainly lose one of its last two games. Sure, the Badgers will be favored to defeat both the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

But upsets happen. Iowa football was favored against Purdue way back on Oct. 16.

Given all that’s happened this season, I wouldn’t be surprised if Iowa wins its last two games against Illinois and Nebraska, Wisconsin loses one of its final contests, and the Hawkeyes make the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis.

Get your tickets and hotel rooms now, Iowa fans. The Hawkeyes are going to the Big Ten Championship Game Dec. 4.