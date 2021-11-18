Charlie Jones, Riley Moss open to 2022 return to Iowa football

Seniors Charlie Jones and Riley Moss have the option to return to Iowa football as the NCAA gave all 2020-21 student-athletes another year of eligibility.

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones puts his hands up to catch a pass during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Jones caught two passes for 106 yards.The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers 27-22.

Wide receiver Charlie Jones and cornerback Riley Moss will run out of the Kinnick Stadium tunnel as seniors when the Hawkeyes take on Illinois on Saturday.

While the two will be honored during Iowa’s Senior Day festivities, they aren’t sure if they’re done being Hawkeyes just yet.

Although Jones and Moss have used their four years of eligibility, the NCAA gave all 2020-21 student-athletes another season of eligibility because of COVID-19 — giving them the option to return to Hawkeye football in 2022.

“I still haven’t made a decision yet on whether or not I’m coming back,” Jones said. “And it’s crazy to kind of be out on senior night. Feels like it flew by but I’m excited to be here. I’m really happy to be with these guys and go out with this great senior class. I’m excited for this week.”

Jones started his collegiate football career in 2017 at the University of Buffalo in the Mid-American Conference. After two seasons with the Bulls, Jones transferred to the University of Iowa, sitting out the 2019 season as a transfer.

In December 2020, Jones earned honorable mention All-America honors as a return specialist from Phil Steele, and a scholarship from Iowa.

“It was a big risk leaving Buffalo, leaving a scholarship, and coming here and walking on,” Jones said. “And, you know, there are a lot of days where it wasn’t going my way. But I just made sure that I kept focus. I had a plan. I had, you know, that plan in my head. To be here on this team is pretty wild.”

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said he made rounds to seniors with eligibility remaining in the Hawkeyes’ bye week in October, to see if any of them wanted to return in 2022.

“We’ll talk more specifically once the season is over,” Ferentz said. “In December, there’s all kinds of time in December to start thinking a little bit more vividly about that or concretely about that. And it’s almost just kind of getting the temperature back in October. Now we’ll talk a little bit more in December.”

Moss, who has missed the past three weeks with a PCL injury and returned against Minnesota on Nov. 13, is looking forward to being honored with his parents on Saturday.

“I grew up in Iowa, and you guys know, I always went to Iowa games as a kid,” Moss said. “It’s gonna be very special to run out there and be able to hug my parents and it’ll be cool.”

But the lifelong Hawkeye fan hasn’t finalized his plans yet for the 2022 season. Moss said he is taking what his coaches have to say about the NFL, as well as his family’s thoughts, into consideration.

“I don’t know about that,” Moss said. “You know, there’s still time to figure that out. But I’m going to treat it as if it is my last, but, I don’t even know. So yeah, there’s still some time for me to make that decision. But just in case, you know, I’m going to make sure that I get the full experience this weekend.”

Overall, the Hawkeyes will honor 16 seniors before their matchup against Illinois. Iowa will kick off against Illinois at 1 p.m. The game will be aired on FS1.