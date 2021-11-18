Biden appoints Greenfield to USDA post

The former Joni Ernst challenger will be the USDA’s Rural Development state director for Iowa.

Democratic candidate for senate Theresa Greenfield speaks during a watch party for her campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at the Renaissance Hotel in Des Moines. With the event closed to the public, about 40 members of the media waited for the election results and Theresa Greenfield to arrive, who gave remarks at 11:45 P.M. after the state unofficially reported the results that she lost the senate race.

Former U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield, a Democrat, has been appointed as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development State Director for Iowa.

President Joe Biden appointed six new people to the U.S. Department of Agriculture regional positions — one of which is Greenfield.

Greenfield challenged Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, in 2020, and lost to the incumbent.

Former Iowa Governor and current Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release that each new member of the department will play an important role in advancing and promoting their mission.

“Each of them is a valued addition to our growing team,” Vilsack said.

As a rural development state director, Greenfield will serve as the chief executive officer of rural development in Iowa. The position is responsible for promoting the mission and strategic goals of the department.

The Rural Development sector of the department is committed to helping improve the economy and quality of life in rural America, Biden said in a statement. State Directors lead offices that offer grants, loans, and loan guarantees to help create jobs and support economic development and essential services.

According to the press release, Greenfield has worked with elected officials and community leaders at all levels of government to create strong and vibrant neighborhoods.

“She is focused on bringing her professional and life experiences to the mission of strengthening the economy of rural Iowa,” the press release said.

Another Iowan, Matt Russell, was appointed as state executive director of the Farm Service Agency.