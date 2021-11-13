Live updates | No. 20 Iowa football takes on Minnesota

The Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers will play at Kinnick Stadium Saturday afternoon as the race for a Big Ten West Division title heats up.

Iowa football players carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy off the field after a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, November 16, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 23-19.

The No. 20 University of Iowa football team will take on Minnesota in a matchup that could prove pivotal in the race for the Big Ten West Division title Saturday. The Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers are part of a four-way tie at the top of the Big Ten West. Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Purdue are all 4-2 in Big Ten play this year.

Purdue and Wisconsin both beat Iowa earlier this season. So, the Badgers and Boilermakers hold tiebreakers over Iowa in the Big Ten West standings.

Kickoff between Iowa and Minnesota is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium. The winner of the contest will hoist the Floyd of Rosedale. The Hawkeyes have won the trophy in each of the last six years.

Representatives from both the Peach and Rose bowl games are in attendance ahead of the Hawkeyes’ contest with the Golden Gophers.

PREGAME — Iowa cornerback Riley Moss is dressed for today’s game. The senior has sported a knee brace during pregame warmups. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound Iowan has missed the Hawkeyes’ last three game with a knee injury.

Iowa went 1-2 in the three games Moss didn’t play in. In two of those games, the Hawkeyes didn’t record a single interception. Moss was hurt in Iowa’s Oct. 9 game against Penn State.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras did not warm up for Saturday’s game. Sophomore Alex Padilla will start for Iowa today. Freshman Deuce Hogan will be his backup.

Padilla made his first meaningful appearance of the 2021 season in Iowa’s 17-12 win over Northwestern this week. He took over for Petras after three offensive drives.

Tackle Mason Richman and defensive back Terry Roberts are both inactive and not dressed with about 30 minutes until kickoff. Running back Ivory Kelly-Martin is suited up and appears ready to play in this afternoon’s contest.

COIN TOSS — Minnesota wins the toss and elects to receive. The Hawkeyes will have the ball first in the second half.

14:04 1Q — Minnesota’s offense runs three plays and punts. The Hawkeyes’ offense will take over at the Iowa 29-yard line.

9:54 1Q — Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak converts on a 50-yard field goal. The Hawkeyes now lead the Golden Gophers, 3-0.

4:54 1Q — Minnesota burns its first timeout of the half. The Golden Gophers will face a 2nd & 9 from the Iowa 19-yard line on the other side of the break.

2:07 1Q — Minnesota kicker Matthew Trickett connects on a 20-yard field goal. The Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers are now tied, 3-3.

END 1Q — Iowa and Minnesota are tied, 3-3. The Hawkeye offense will face a 2nd & 7 from the Gopher 44-yard line on the other side of the break.

13:32 2Q — Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla scores on a QB sneak from the 1-yard line. Kicker Caleb Shudak’s extra point is good. The Hawkeyes now lead the Golden Gophers, 10-3.

9:41 2Q — Minnesota punts back to Iowa. The Hawkeye offense will start its drive from the Iowa 24-yard line after the media timeout.

8:52 2Q — Iowa punts back to Minnesota. The Gopher offense will take over 1st & 10 from its own 41-yard line.

5:27 2Q — Minnesota scores a 37-yard touchdown as quarterback Cole Kramer hooks up with tight end Ko Kieft on 4th & 2. Kicker Matthew Trickett’s extra point is good. The Hawkeyes and Gophers are tied at 10.

4:17 2Q — Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini hauls in a pass from QB Alex Padilla and fumbles. Minnesota recovers and will take over 1st & 10 at the Iowa 46-yard line.

HALFTIME — Iowa trails Minnesota, 13-10. Gopher kicker Matthew Trickett converts on a field goal as time runs out in the second quarter. The Hawkeyes will receive the ball at the start of the second half.

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the afternoon for updates.