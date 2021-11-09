Photos: Environmental Coalition protests against pesticide use

Gabby Drees and Lillie Hawker
November 9, 2021

110921-EnCoProtest_GDLH0001
Gallery|12 Photos
Gabby Drees
A protester looks to hand out flyers at a protest against pesticides held by the University of Iowa Environmental Coalition at the Pentacrest at the University of Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
Facebook Comments